Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|82
|48
|.631
|_
|New York
|76
|53
|.589
|5½
|Boston
|75
|56
|.573
|7½
|Toronto
|68
|61
|.527
|13½
|Baltimore
|40
|89
|.310
|41½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|75
|56
|.573
|_
|Cleveland
|63
|64
|.496
|10
|Detroit
|62
|69
|.473
|13
|Kansas City
|59
|70
|.457
|15
|Minnesota
|57
|72
|.442
|17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|52
|.597
|_
|Oakland
|71
|59
|.546
|6½
|Seattle
|69
|61
|.531
|8½
|Los Angeles
|64
|67
|.489
|14
|Texas
|44
|85
|.341
|33
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|59
|.543
|_
|Philadelphia
|66
|64
|.508
|4½
|New York
|63
|67
|.485
|7½
|Washington
|55
|74
|.426
|15
|Miami
|55
|76
|.420
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|78
|52
|.600
|_
|Cincinnati
|71
|61
|.538
|8
|St. Louis
|66
|63
|.512
|11½
|Chicago
|57
|74
|.435
|21½
|Pittsburgh
|48
|83
|.366
|30½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|84
|46
|.646
|_
|Los Angeles
|82
|48
|.631
|2
|San Diego
|69
|62
|.527
|15½
|Colorado
|59
|70
|.457
|24½
|Arizona
|44
|88
|.333
|41
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 4, Seattle 2
Boston 5, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Toronto 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Houston 5, Texas 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Angels 10, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 2, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8
Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Detroit (Mize 7-6), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Texas (Alexy 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 10-6) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 0
Miami 6, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3
San Francisco 5, Atlanta 0
St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Angels 10, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4
Atlanta 9, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Lester 4-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-13), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-9) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Texas (Alexy 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 7-6), 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
