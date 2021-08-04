On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bears sign veteran linebacker Ogletree to 1-year contract

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 5:20 pm
< a min read
      

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Ogletree has started all but one of the 95 games he has played in since the St. Louis Rams drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in 2013 out of Georgia. He has 7 1/2 sacks and 12 interceptions in eight seasons for the Rams, Giants and Jets.

Ogletree was signed to the Jets’ practice squad in Week 1 last season, then got released after recording three tackles in two games.

___

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines