Beaty leads Dodgers past Pirates 4-3 for 5th win in a row

BETH HARRIS
August 18, 2021 1:53 am
2 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Beaty hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the fifth inning to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 games against the Pirates. Los Angeles has won five in a row and 10 of 12 overall, but still hasn’t gained any ground on NL West-leading San Francisco.

The Pirates dropped their fourth in a row and have lost 14 of 16.

The LA bullpen turned in another stellar effort, with Corey Knebel (2-0), Phil Bickford and Blake Treinen combining for two hits allowed in 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Kenley Jansen gave up a run in the ninth, when the Pirates had the potential tying run at second. But then Jansen retired the final two batters to finish off his 25th save.

David Price set down his first seven batters in his 10th start of the season for the Dodgers. He allowed two runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings, struck out three and walked one.

After homering in eight of their last nine games, the Dodgers played small ball. They had five doubles, including a pair by Corey Seager.

Beaty threaded a double down the right-field line off Cody Ponce (0-3), giving the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. Seager led off with a ground-rule double and two outs later, AJ Pollock walked to set up Beaty.

Los Angeles took a two-run lead on Pollock’s single to shallow center field in the third.

The Pirates tied it at 2 in the fourth. Bryan Reynolds doubled to deep center, scoring Ke’Bryan Hayes from first. Reynolds scored when Jacob Stallings grounded into a fielder’s choice to third, and Stallings was safe at second on Gavin Lux’s first error of the game. Lux’s throw skipped behind the plate, forcing catcher Will Smith to reach into the path of Reynolds.

Lux, activated off the injured list Tuesday, committed his second error with two outs in the fifth. He fielded a ball hit by Kevin Newman near the third-base line and airmailed the throw to first, allowing the Pirates to extend the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Lux started at third base for the first time in his major league career in place of Justin Turner, who pinch-hit in the sixth. … OF Mookie Betts (right hip inflammation) will begin baseball activities Thursday. He’s already been working in the weight room. … LHP Clayton Kershaw (left elbow inflammation) threw from 60 feet and will progress to a bullpen session at some point.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker (4-12, 5.13 ERA) makes his team-leading 22nd start in the series finale. He’s lost eight straight decisions and nine of his last 10 since his last win on May 11 against the Reds.

Dodgers: Hadn’t announced a starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

