Berrios scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Angels

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (62-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (6-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +117, Blue Jays -136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Toronto will square off on Thursday.

The Angels are 30-28 on their home turf. Los Angeles is slugging .421 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .647 slugging percentage, including 66 extra-base hits and 38 home runs.

The Blue Jays are 31-26 on the road. Toronto’s lineup has 172 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 35 homers.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-2. Alek Manoah earned his fifth victory and George Springer went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Toronto. Dylan Bundy registered his ninth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 84 RBIs and is batting .264.

Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .532.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .288 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Tim Mayza: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

