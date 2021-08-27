On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Berry scores 2 late goals to lift Crew past Cincicinnati

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 9:54 pm
1 min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miguel Berry scored twice in a 1:18 span and the Columbus Crew beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Columbus (7-9-6) won for the first time since July 24 when it beat Atlanta 1-0. Cincinnati (3-9-8) is winless in a franchise-record 11 matches, with seven ending in draws.

Berry tied it at 2 in the 81st minute when goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer failed to wrap it up and punched a short tap in off the ricochet.

In the 83rd minute, Cincinnati defender Gustavo Vallecilla attempted to clear Vermeer’s save, but deflected the ball off Berry’s thigh and into the net.

Lucas Zelarayán opened the scoring for Columbus in the 45th minute. Ronald Matarrita tied it in first-half stoppage time, and Isaac Atanga have Cincinnati the lead in the 74th.

MONTREAL 3, TORONTO FC 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Joaquin Torres broke a tie in the 68th minute and Montreal beat 10-man Toronto FC.

Samuel Piette and Romell Quioto also scored for Montreal (7-7-7).

Ifunanyachi Achara scored for MLS-worst Toronto (3-12-6). The Reds played a man down after midfielder Noble Okello was given a red card for a high challenge caught Victor Wanyama in the thigh in the fifth minute.

