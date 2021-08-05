Trending:
Bill Cowher Record

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 6:38 pm
NFL
Regular Season
W L T Pct
1992 Pittsburgh 11 5 0 .688
1993 Pittsburgh 9 7 0 .563
1994 Pittsburgh 12 4 0 .750
1995 Pittsburgh 11 5 0 .688
1996 Pittsburgh 10 6 0 .625
1997 Pittsburgh 11 5 0 .688
1998 Pittsburgh 7 9 0 .438
1999 Pittsburgh 6 10 0 .375
2000 Pittsburgh 9 7 0 .563
2001 Pittsburgh 13 3 0 .813
2002 Pittsburgh 10 5 1 .656
2003 Pittsburgh 6 10 0 .375
2004 Pittsburgh 15 1 0 .938
2005 Pittsburgh 11 5 0 .688
2006 Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500
Totals 149 90 1 .623

___

Post-Season
W L Pct
1992 Pittsburgh 0 1 .000
1993 Pittsburgh 0 1 .000
1994 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500
1995 Pittsburgh 2 1 .667
1996 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500
1997 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500
2001 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500
2002 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500
2004 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500
2005 Pittsburgh 4 0 1.000
Totals 12 9 .571

___

1992 — Lost divisional playoff against Buffalo 24-3.

1993 — Lost wild-card playoff to Kansas City 27-24, OT.

1994 — Won divisional playoff against Cleveland 29-9; Lost conference championship to San Diego 17-13.

1995 — Won divisional playoff against Buffalo 40-21; Won conference championship against Indianapolis 20-16; Lost Super Bowl to Dallas 27-17.

1996 — Won wild-card against Indianapolis 42-14; Lost divisional playoff to New England 28-3.

1997 — Won divisional playoff against New England 7-6; Lost conference championship to Denver 24-21.

2001 — Won divisional playoff against Baltimore 27-10; Lost conference championship to New England 24-17.

2002 — Won wild-card against Cleveland 36-33; Lost divisional playoff to Tennessee 34-31.

2004 — Won divisional playoff against N.Y Jets 20-17 OT; Lost conference championship to New England 41-27.

2005 — Won wild-card playoff against Cincinnati 31-17; Won divisional playoff against Indianapolis 21-18; Won conference championship against Denver 34-17; Won Super Bowl against Seattle 21-10.

