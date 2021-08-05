Bill Cowher Record

|NFL
|Regular Season
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1992 Pittsburgh
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|1993 Pittsburgh
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|1994 Pittsburgh
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|1995 Pittsburgh
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|1996 Pittsburgh
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|1997 Pittsburgh
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|1998 Pittsburgh
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|1999 Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|2000 Pittsburgh
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|2001 Pittsburgh
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|2002 Pittsburgh
|10
|5
|1
|.656
|2003 Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|2004 Pittsburgh
|15
|1
|0
|.938
|2005 Pittsburgh
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|2006 Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|Totals
|149
|90
|1
|.623
___
|Post-Season
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|1992 Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|1993 Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|1994 Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|1995 Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|.667
|1996 Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|1997 Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|2001 Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|2002 Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|2004 Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|2005 Pittsburgh
|4
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|12
|9
|.571
___
1992 — Lost divisional playoff against Buffalo 24-3.
1993 — Lost wild-card playoff to Kansas City 27-24, OT.
1994 — Won divisional playoff against Cleveland 29-9; Lost conference championship to San Diego 17-13.
1995 — Won divisional playoff against Buffalo 40-21; Won conference championship against Indianapolis 20-16; Lost Super Bowl to Dallas 27-17.
1996 — Won wild-card against Indianapolis 42-14; Lost divisional playoff to New England 28-3.
1997 — Won divisional playoff against New England 7-6; Lost conference championship to Denver 24-21.
2001 — Won divisional playoff against Baltimore 27-10; Lost conference championship to New England 24-17.
2002 — Won wild-card against Cleveland 36-33; Lost divisional playoff to Tennessee 34-31.
2004 — Won divisional playoff against N.Y Jets 20-17 OT; Lost conference championship to New England 41-27.
2005 — Won wild-card playoff against Cincinnati 31-17; Won divisional playoff against Indianapolis 21-18; Won conference championship against Denver 34-17; Won Super Bowl against Seattle 21-10.
Comments