Bills armed for future: Allen agrees on 6-year extension

JOHN WAWROW
August 6, 2021 1:31 pm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills secured their future at quarterback Friday, agreeing with Josh Allen on a six-year contract extension that locks him up through the 2028 season.

The team announced the agreement shortly after their training camp session ended. It comes a few days after general manager Brandon Beane said he wanted to get a deal done with the fourth-year star before the season or put talks off until next year.

The two sides were in no rush. Allen was under contract through the 2022 season after the Bills in May picked up the player’s fifth-year option, worth nearly $23 million.

Allen has earned a significant raise following a breakthrough season in which he set numerous franchise passing and scoring records in leading Buffalo to its first AFC East title since 1995 and deepest playoff run in 27 years. Buffalo’s season ended with a loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.

In doing so, the 25-year-old Allen solidified a position that had been unsettled in Buffalo since Hall of Famer Jim Kelly retired after the 1996 season.

Allen opened training camp by saying he’s not concerned about contract talks.

“Whether it happens or it doesn’t happen, it’s not going to change my approach to be the best teammate, the best leader I can be for this team and this organization,” Allen said. “My focus is completely on the field.”

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

