Bjerregaard shoots course record to lead Hero Open by 2

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Danish golfer Lucas Bjerregaard birdied six holes in a row as he claimed the halfway lead in the Hero Open on Friday.

Bjerregaard’s back nine scoring burst at Fairmont St Andrews added a superb course-record 10-under-par 62 to his opening 67 for a total of 15 under, two shots clear of overnight leader Calum Hill.

Hill, who has not dropped a shot in 36 holes, added a 68 to his opening 63 to reach 13 under.

South Africa’s Justin Walters and Spain’s Santiago Tarrio were a shot further back.

“I’ve never putted like that and I’m not sure I’ve seen anyone putt like that,” Bjerregaard said. “That was pretty special, I’m a happy man right now.

Bjerregaard defeated Tiger Woods in the Match Play in 2019 and was ranked inside the world’s top 50 for much of that season, but began this week ranked 960th after a slump in form which saw him miss 15 cuts in 18 events last year.

He was not the lowest ranked player in contention, however, as part-time Uber driver and world No. 1,217 Berry Henson was five shots off the lead on 10 under.

The 42-year-old American mainly competes on the Asian Tour but played just six events in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and missed the cut in six of his eight starts in 2021, including the last five in succession.

Henson shot a 67 containing an eagle, five birdies and a double bogey. His sole victory to date came in the Philippine Open in 2011.

“Shoot, I was driving Uber five weeks ago and now this week people are watching me play golf. I’m just enjoying being out here.”

Henson was the only player in the top 20 after day one to have played in the tougher afternoon conditions, with the scoring average for the later starters five shots higher than the morning wave.

