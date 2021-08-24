Boston 11, Minnesota 9

Minnesota Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 9 14 9 Totals 34 11 11 11 Kepler rf 5 1 1 0 Hernández 2b-cf 5 2 2 2 Rooker lf 3 1 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 Refsnyder pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 0 0 0 0 Polanco ss 5 1 2 3 Bogaerts ss 5 0 0 0 Donaldson dh 4 2 2 1 Devers 3b 4 2 1 1 Arraez 3b 4 2 2 0 Martinez dh 3 1 0 0 Garver c 4 1 2 0 Verdugo cf-lf 3 2 3 2 Gordon 2b 5 1 2 2 Renfroe rf 4 2 2 5 Sanó 1b 4 0 1 3 Shaw 1b 3 1 1 1 Cave cf 5 0 2 0 Vázquez c 3 1 1 0

Minnesota 100 201 401 — 9 Boston 001 350 02x — 11

E_Arraez (7), Shaw (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Boston 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Boston 5. 2B_Gordon (5), Garver (13), Verdugo 2 (27), Devers (34). 3B_Kepler (4). HR_Polanco (23), Donaldson (18), Shaw (2), Renfroe 2 (25), Hernández (16).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Jax L,3-2 4 2-3 7 9 9 4 4 Minaya 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 2 Thielbar 1 2 2 2 0 1

Boston Houck 4 2-3 8 3 3 1 6 Taylor W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pérez 1 1-3 2 3 2 0 1 Sawamura H,10 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Ottavino H,19 1 1 0 0 1 1 M.Barnes 0 1 1 1 2 0 Robles S,11-13 1 0 0 0 0 2

M.Barnes pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Houck (Rooker). WP_Jax, Houck, Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_4:09. A_27,986 (37,755).

