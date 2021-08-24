Boston 11, Minnesota 9

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|9
|
|Totals
|34
|11
|11
|11
|
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b-cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Rooker lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Refsnyder pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Arraez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo cf-lf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|
|Gordon 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Shaw 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cave cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Minnesota
|100
|201
|401
|—
|9
|Boston
|001
|350
|02x
|—
|11
E_Arraez (7), Shaw (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Boston 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Boston 5. 2B_Gordon (5), Garver (13), Verdugo 2 (27), Devers (34). 3B_Kepler (4). HR_Polanco (23), Donaldson (18), Shaw (2), Renfroe 2 (25), Hernández (16).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jax L,3-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|9
|9
|4
|4
|Minaya
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Duffey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thielbar
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houck
|4
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Taylor W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Sawamura H,10
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Ottavino H,19
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M.Barnes
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Robles S,11-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
M.Barnes pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Houck (Rooker). WP_Jax, Houck, Sawamura.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_4:09. A_27,986 (37,755).
