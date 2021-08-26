Boston 12, Minnesota 2

Minnesota Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 33 12 9 11 Refsnyder rf 5 0 0 0 Hernández ss 4 2 1 0 Rooker lf 2 0 0 0 Schwarber dh-1b 1 1 1 0 Donaldson dh 2 0 0 0 Martinez lf 5 0 0 0 Cave cf 0 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 1 2 3 Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 4 0 1 1 Jeffers c 3 1 1 0 Vázquez c 4 1 0 0 Kepler ph 0 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 1 0 0 Astudillo 3b-p 4 1 1 2 Duran cf 3 3 1 0 Gordon cf-3b 4 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b-3b 4 3 3 7 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0

Minnesota 000 020 000 — 2 Boston 031 015 20x — 12

E_Gant (1), Gordon (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Boston 0. LOB_Minnesota 8, Boston 6. 2B_Schwarber (4). HR_Astudillo (7), Dalbec 2 (16), Devers (30). SB_Devers (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Gant L,0-2 4 3 4 4 3 3 Barraclough 1 2 1 1 1 1 García 1 2-3 4 7 7 3 0 Garza Jr. 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Astudillo 1 0 0 0 1 0

Boston Sale W,3-0 5 1-3 2 2 2 2 8 Whitlock H,12 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Richards 1 1 0 0 2 0 M.Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Sale (Donaldson), García (Arroyo), M.Barnes (Kepler). WP_García, M.Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:33. A_33,746 (37,755).

