Boston 12, Minnesota 2

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|12
|9
|11
|
|Refsnyder rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Rooker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber dh-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cave cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kepler ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo 3b-p
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Duran cf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|
|Gordon cf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b-3b
|4
|3
|3
|7
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Boston
|031
|015
|20x
|—
|12
E_Gant (1), Gordon (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Boston 0. LOB_Minnesota 8, Boston 6. 2B_Schwarber (4). HR_Astudillo (7), Dalbec 2 (16), Devers (30). SB_Devers (4).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gant L,0-2
|4
|
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Barraclough
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|García
|1
|2-3
|4
|7
|7
|3
|0
|Garza Jr.
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Astudillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sale W,3-0
|5
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Whitlock H,12
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Richards
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|M.Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Sale (Donaldson), García (Arroyo), M.Barnes (Kepler). WP_García, M.Barnes.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:33. A_33,746 (37,755).
Comments