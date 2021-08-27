Boston 4, Cleveland 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|3
|3
|3
|7
|
|Muñoz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Schwarber 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|T.Shaw 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.299
|Devers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Verdugo rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Duran cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Araúz 2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.226
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|2
|6
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Reyes dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|1-Giménez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Zimmer rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Chang 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Mercado lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Boston
|000
|010
|030_4
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|100_3
|8
|0
1-ran for Reyes in the 9th.
E_Dalbec (10). LOB_Boston 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Dalbec (16). HR_Araúz (1), off Karinchak; Ramírez (30), off Rodríguez; Chang (6), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Araúz 3 (5), Ramírez 2 (82), Chang (22). SB_Giménez (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Vázquez); Cleveland 3 (Miller 2, Ramos). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Vázquez. GIDP_Vázquez, Miller, Ramos.
DP_Boston 2 (Araúz, Bogaerts, Schwarber; Araúz, Schwarber); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Miller, Chang).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez, W, 10-7
|7
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|109
|5.12
|Richards, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.86
|Ottavino, S, 9-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.51
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|88
|7.53
|Young, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|8.44
|Karinchak, L, 7-4, BS, 11-16
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|4.14
|Parker
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|2.01
HBP_Allen (Verdugo). WP_Allen.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:58. A_20,881 (34,788).
