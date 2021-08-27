Boston 4, Cleveland 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 3 3 3 7 Muñoz lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Schwarber 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .353 T.Shaw 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .299 Devers dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Verdugo rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .285 Dalbec 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .236 Vázquez c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .252 Duran cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .228 Araúz 2b 2 1 1 3 1 1 .226

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 8 3 2 6 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287 Ramírez 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .262 Reyes dh 2 0 1 0 2 0 .257 1-Giménez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Zimmer rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .249 Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .169 Chang 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .208 Mercado lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225

Boston 000 010 030_4 3 1 Cleveland 000 200 100_3 8 0

1-ran for Reyes in the 9th.

E_Dalbec (10). LOB_Boston 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Dalbec (16). HR_Araúz (1), off Karinchak; Ramírez (30), off Rodríguez; Chang (6), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Araúz 3 (5), Ramírez 2 (82), Chang (22). SB_Giménez (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Vázquez); Cleveland 3 (Miller 2, Ramos). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Vázquez. GIDP_Vázquez, Miller, Ramos.

DP_Boston 2 (Araúz, Bogaerts, Schwarber; Araúz, Schwarber); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Miller, Chang).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodríguez, W, 10-7 7 8 3 3 1 2 109 5.12 Richards, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.86 Ottavino, S, 9-13 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 3.51

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allen 6 1 1 1 1 5 88 7.53 Young, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 8.44 Karinchak, L, 7-4, BS, 11-16 0 2 3 3 1 0 17 4.14 Parker 2 0 0 0 1 1 30 2.01

HBP_Allen (Verdugo). WP_Allen.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:58. A_20,881 (34,788).

