Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 4, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 10:26 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 3 3 3 7
Muñoz lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Schwarber 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .353
T.Shaw 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .299
Devers dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Verdugo rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .285
Dalbec 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .236
Vázquez c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .252
Duran cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .228
Araúz 2b 2 1 1 3 1 1 .226
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 8 3 2 6
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287
Ramírez 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .262
Reyes dh 2 0 1 0 2 0 .257
1-Giménez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Zimmer rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .249
Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .169
Chang 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .208
Mercado lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Boston 000 010 030_4 3 1
Cleveland 000 200 100_3 8 0

1-ran for Reyes in the 9th.

E_Dalbec (10). LOB_Boston 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Dalbec (16). HR_Araúz (1), off Karinchak; Ramírez (30), off Rodríguez; Chang (6), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Araúz 3 (5), Ramírez 2 (82), Chang (22). SB_Giménez (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Vázquez); Cleveland 3 (Miller 2, Ramos). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 5.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Vázquez. GIDP_Vázquez, Miller, Ramos.

DP_Boston 2 (Araúz, Bogaerts, Schwarber; Araúz, Schwarber); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Miller, Chang).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez, W, 10-7 7 8 3 3 1 2 109 5.12
Richards, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.86
Ottavino, S, 9-13 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 3.51
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allen 6 1 1 1 1 5 88 7.53
Young, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 8.44
Karinchak, L, 7-4, BS, 11-16 0 2 3 3 1 0 17 4.14
Parker 2 0 0 0 1 1 30 2.01

HBP_Allen (Verdugo). WP_Allen.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:58. A_20,881 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|27 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine