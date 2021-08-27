Boston 4, Cleveland 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|3
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|
|Muñoz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Shaw 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zimmer rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duran cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chang 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Araúz 2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Mercado lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|010
|030
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|100
|—
|3
E_Dalbec (10). DP_Boston 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Boston 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Dalbec (16). HR_Araúz (1), Ramírez (30), Chang (6). SB_Giménez (7).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez W,10-7
|7
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Richards H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino S,9-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Young H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Karinchak L,7-4 BS,11-16
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Parker
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Karinchak pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Allen (Verdugo). WP_Allen.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:58. A_20,881 (34,788).
