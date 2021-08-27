Trending:
Boston 4, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 10:26 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 3 3 Totals 32 3 8 3
Muñoz lf 4 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 0 0
Schwarber 1b 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 4 1 1 0
T.Shaw 1b 0 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 1 3 2
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 2 0 1 0
Devers dh 4 0 0 0 Giménez pr 0 0 0 0
Verdugo rf 3 1 0 0 Ramos c 4 0 0 0
Dalbec 3b 3 0 1 0 Zimmer rf 4 0 2 0
Vázquez c 3 1 0 0 Miller 2b 4 0 0 0
Duran cf 3 1 1 0 Chang 1b 3 1 1 1
Araúz 2b 2 1 1 3 Mercado lf 3 0 0 0
Boston 000 010 030 4
Cleveland 000 200 100 3

E_Dalbec (10). DP_Boston 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Boston 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Dalbec (16). HR_Araúz (1), Ramírez (30), Chang (6). SB_Giménez (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodríguez W,10-7 7 8 3 3 1 2
Richards H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ottavino S,9-13 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cleveland
Allen 6 1 1 1 1 5
Young H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Karinchak L,7-4 BS,11-16 0 2 3 3 1 0
Parker 2 0 0 0 1 1

Karinchak pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Allen (Verdugo). WP_Allen.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:58. A_20,881 (34,788).

