Boston 6, Texas 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 7 0 2 11 Holt 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .204 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 García rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .244 Peters cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .155 Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208 Pozo dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .227 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .155 Ibáñez 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .221

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 10 6 3 5 Hernández 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .253 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .309 Schwarber dh 2 1 2 0 2 0 .462 Martinez lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .291 Verdugo rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .279 Vázquez c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .253 Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Duran cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224 Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .227

Texas 000 000 000_0 7 0 Boston 110 031 00x_6 10 0

LOB_Texas 7, Boston 7. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (23), Hernández (29), Vázquez (17), Schwarber (3), Martinez (33), Verdugo (25), Duran (3). HR_Bogaerts (20), off Dunning. RBIs_Bogaerts 2 (69), Hernández 2 (47), Verdugo 2 (44).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Peters, Ibáñez, J.Martin); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Bogaerts, Vázquez). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Boston 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Duran, Dalbec, Hernández. GIDP_Holt.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Hernández, Dalbec).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunning, L, 5-8 4 2-3 9 5 5 1 1 78 4.31 Sborz 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 23 4.53 Cotton 2 0 0 0 2 3 48 5.91

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, W, 2-0 5 5 0 0 1 5 71 1.80 Robles 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.08 Davis 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 4.91 Sawamura 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.84 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Sborz 1-0. HBP_Dunning (Dalbec). PB_Heim (3).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:13. A_30,012 (37,755).

