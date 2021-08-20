Trending:
Boston 6, Texas 0

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 10:41 pm
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 7 0 2 11
Holt 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .204
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
García rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .244
Peters cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .155
Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208
Pozo dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .227
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .155
Ibáñez 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .221
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 10 6 3 5
Hernández 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .253
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .309
Schwarber dh 2 1 2 0 2 0 .462
Martinez lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .291
Verdugo rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .279
Vázquez c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .253
Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Duran cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Texas 000 000 000_0 7 0
Boston 110 031 00x_6 10 0

LOB_Texas 7, Boston 7. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (23), Hernández (29), Vázquez (17), Schwarber (3), Martinez (33), Verdugo (25), Duran (3). HR_Bogaerts (20), off Dunning. RBIs_Bogaerts 2 (69), Hernández 2 (47), Verdugo 2 (44).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Peters, Ibáñez, J.Martin); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Bogaerts, Vázquez). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Boston 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Duran, Dalbec, Hernández. GIDP_Holt.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Hernández, Dalbec).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning, L, 5-8 4 2-3 9 5 5 1 1 78 4.31
Sborz 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 23 4.53
Cotton 2 0 0 0 2 3 48 5.91
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale, W, 2-0 5 5 0 0 1 5 71 1.80
Robles 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.08
Davis 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 4.91
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.84
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Sborz 1-0. HBP_Dunning (Dalbec). PB_Heim (3).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:13. A_30,012 (37,755).

