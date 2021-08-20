Boston 6, Texas 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|2
|11
|
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.244
|Peters cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.155
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Pozo dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|J.Martin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Ibáñez 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|3
|5
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.309
|Schwarber dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.462
|Martinez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.279
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Plawecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Texas
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|0
|Boston
|110
|031
|00x_6
|10
|0
LOB_Texas 7, Boston 7. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (23), Hernández (29), Vázquez (17), Schwarber (3), Martinez (33), Verdugo (25), Duran (3). HR_Bogaerts (20), off Dunning. RBIs_Bogaerts 2 (69), Hernández 2 (47), Verdugo 2 (44).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Peters, Ibáñez, J.Martin); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Bogaerts, Vázquez). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Boston 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Duran, Dalbec, Hernández. GIDP_Holt.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Hernández, Dalbec).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, L, 5-8
|4
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|1
|78
|4.31
|Sborz
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|4.53
|Cotton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|48
|5.91
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 2-0
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|71
|1.80
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.08
|Davis
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.91
|Sawamura
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.84
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Sborz 1-0. HBP_Dunning (Dalbec). PB_Heim (3).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:13. A_30,012 (37,755).
