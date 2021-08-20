Boston 6, Texas 0

Texas Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 33 6 10 6 Holt 3b 4 0 1 0 Hernández 2b 5 1 2 2 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 García rf 3 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 2 Peters cf 4 0 0 0 Schwarber dh 2 1 2 0 Heim c 4 0 1 0 Martinez lf 4 1 1 0 Pozo dh 3 0 1 0 Verdugo rf 4 0 1 2 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 Vázquez c 4 1 1 0 J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 Ibáñez 1b 3 0 2 0 Duran cf 4 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0

Texas 000 000 000 — 0 Boston 110 031 00x — 6

DP_Texas 0, Boston 1. LOB_Texas 7, Boston 7. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (23), Hernández (29), Vázquez (17), Schwarber (3), Martinez (33), Verdugo (25), Duran (3). HR_Bogaerts (20).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Dunning L,5-8 4 2-3 9 5 5 1 1 Sborz 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Cotton 2 0 0 0 2 3

Boston Sale W,2-0 5 5 0 0 1 5 Robles 1 0 0 0 1 1 Davis 1 2 0 0 0 0 Sawamura 1 0 0 0 0 2 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Dunning (Dalbec).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:13. A_30,012 (37,755).

