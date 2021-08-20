Boston 6, Texas 0

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Peters cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pozo dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Martin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ibáñez 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Boston
|110
|031
|00x
|—
|6
DP_Texas 0, Boston 1. LOB_Texas 7, Boston 7. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (23), Hernández (29), Vázquez (17), Schwarber (3), Martinez (33), Verdugo (25), Duran (3). HR_Bogaerts (20).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning L,5-8
|4
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Sborz
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cotton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sale W,2-0
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Davis
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sawamura
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Dunning (Dalbec).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:13. A_30,012 (37,755).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments