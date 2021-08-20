Trending:
Boston 6, Texas 0

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 10:41 pm
Texas Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 33 6 10 6
Holt 3b 4 0 1 0 Hernández 2b 5 1 2 2
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
García rf 3 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 2
Peters cf 4 0 0 0 Schwarber dh 2 1 2 0
Heim c 4 0 1 0 Martinez lf 4 1 1 0
Pozo dh 3 0 1 0 Verdugo rf 4 0 1 2
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 Vázquez c 4 1 1 0
J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 Plawecki c 0 0 0 0
Ibáñez 1b 3 0 2 0 Duran cf 4 1 1 0
Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0
Texas 000 000 000 0
Boston 110 031 00x 6

DP_Texas 0, Boston 1. LOB_Texas 7, Boston 7. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (23), Hernández (29), Vázquez (17), Schwarber (3), Martinez (33), Verdugo (25), Duran (3). HR_Bogaerts (20).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Dunning L,5-8 4 2-3 9 5 5 1 1
Sborz 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Cotton 2 0 0 0 2 3
Boston
Sale W,2-0 5 5 0 0 1 5
Robles 1 0 0 0 1 1
Davis 1 2 0 0 0 0
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Dunning (Dalbec).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:13. A_30,012 (37,755).

