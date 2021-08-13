Boston 8, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|McKenna cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Araúz ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Schwarber dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mateo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Martin ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Boston
|041
|101
|10x
|—
|8
E_Pivetta (3). LOB_Baltimore 8, Boston 8. 2B_Mateo (3), Dalbec 2 (14), Duran (2). HR_Martin (1), Bogaerts (18), Dalbec (12), Renfroe (20). SF_Hernández (5).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watkins L,2-4
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|3
|1
|Knight
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Valdez
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta W,9-5
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Richards S,1-1
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_3:05. A_28,022 (37,755).
Comments