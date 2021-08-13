Boston 8, Baltimore 1

Baltimore Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 34 8 11 8 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Hernández 2b 3 0 1 1 McKenna cf 0 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Santander lf 3 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 Araúz ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 Hays rf 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 2 2 1 Severino c 4 0 2 0 Schwarber dh 2 2 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Plawecki c 3 1 2 0 Mateo 2b 4 0 1 0 Duran cf 4 1 2 2 Martin ss 4 1 1 1 Dalbec 1b 4 1 3 3

Baltimore 001 000 000 — 1 Boston 041 101 10x — 8

E_Pivetta (3). LOB_Baltimore 8, Boston 8. 2B_Mateo (3), Dalbec 2 (14), Duran (2). HR_Martin (1), Bogaerts (18), Dalbec (12), Renfroe (20). SF_Hernández (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Watkins L,2-4 4 7 6 6 3 1 Knight 2 1 1 1 2 0 Valdez 2 3 1 1 0 3

Boston Pivetta W,9-5 6 3 1 1 2 8 Richards S,1-1 3 4 0 0 0 4

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_3:05. A_28,022 (37,755).

