Boston 8, Texas 4

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|8
|8
|
|Hernandez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peters cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Martin lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Solak 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verdugo cf-lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shaw 1b
|2
|1
|1
|4
|
|Texas
|000
|010
|002
|10
|—
|4
|Boston
|020
|001
|000
|14
|—
|8
E_Santana (1), Devers (18), Dalbec (9). DP_Texas 0, Boston 2. LOB_Texas 10, Boston 9. 2B_Ibáñez (9), Devers (33). HR_Verdugo (12), Renfroe (23), Shaw (1). S_Ibáñez (1), Vázquez (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allard
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Sborz
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B.Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Patton
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Santana L,2-3 BS,0-2
|1
|
|2
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|7
|
|4
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Ottavino H,18
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes BS,24-30
|
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Whitlock W,5-2
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
B.Martin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Santana pitched to 3 batters in the 11th, Eovaldi pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Whitlock (Hernandez).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:44. A_27,652 (37,755).
Comments