Boston 8, Texas 4

Texas Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 4 10 4 Totals 38 8 8 8 Hernandez 3b 4 0 1 0 Hernández 2b-cf 2 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 García rf 5 0 0 0 Arroyo pr-2b 1 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 5 1 2 1 Martinez dh 5 0 0 0 Peters cf 5 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 0 0 J.Martin lf 5 1 2 0 Devers 3b 5 1 2 1 Solak 2b 5 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 5 2 1 1 Ibáñez dh 4 0 2 2 Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 0 1 Vázquez c 0 1 0 0 Verdugo cf-lf 4 2 3 2 Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 Duran ph 1 0 0 0 Shaw 1b 2 1 1 4

Texas 000 010 002 10 — 4 Boston 020 001 000 14 — 8

E_Santana (1), Devers (18), Dalbec (9). DP_Texas 0, Boston 2. LOB_Texas 10, Boston 9. 2B_Ibáñez (9), Devers (33). HR_Verdugo (12), Renfroe (23), Shaw (1). S_Ibáñez (1), Vázquez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Allard 6 4 3 3 3 5 Sborz 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 B.Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Patton 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Santana L,2-3 BS,0-2 1 2 5 2 1 1

Boston Eovaldi 7 4 1 0 0 7 Ottavino H,18 1 1 0 0 1 0 Barnes BS,24-30 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 Whitlock W,5-2 2 2-3 1 1 0 0 4

B.Martin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Santana pitched to 3 batters in the 11th, Eovaldi pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Whitlock (Hernandez).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:44. A_27,652 (37,755).

