Boston 8, Texas 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|4
|10
|4
|1
|12
|
|Hernandez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|García rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Peters cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|J.Martin lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.165
|Solak 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|8
|8
|6
|8
|
|Hernández 2b-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.252
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.368
|1-Arroyo pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Renfroe rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Vázquez c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Verdugo cf-lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.281
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Duran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Shaw 1b
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.200
|Texas
|000
|010
|002
|10_4
|10
|1
|Boston
|020
|001
|000
|14_8
|8
|2
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Dalbec in the 7th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 7th.
E_Santana (1), Devers (18), Dalbec (9). LOB_Texas 10, Boston 9. 2B_Ibáñez (9), Devers (33). HR_Verdugo (12), off Allard; Renfroe (23), off Allard; Shaw (1), off Santana. RBIs_Trevino (19), Ibáñez 2 (18), Lowe (55), Verdugo 2 (46), Renfroe (72), Devers (90), Shaw 4 (4). S_Ibáñez, Vázquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Kiner-Falefa 3, Hernandez, García, Trevino); Boston 4 (Martinez, Bogaerts 2, Renfroe). RISP_Texas 3 for 14; Boston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Ibáñez, Martinez. LIDP_Kiner-Falefa.
DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Hernández, Bogaerts; Plawecki, Devers, Schwarber).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|89
|4.86
|Sborz
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.50
|B.Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.22
|Patton
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3.42
|Santana, L, 2-3, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|2
|5
|2
|1
|1
|21
|5.18
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|7
|
|4
|1
|0
|0
|7
|94
|3.72
|Ottavino, H, 18
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|3.65
|Barnes, BS, 24-30
|
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|3.72
|Whitlock, W, 5-2
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|37
|1.64
Inherited runners-scored_B.Martin 2-0, Whitlock 2-0. IBB_off Santana (Verdugo). HBP_Whitlock (Hernandez).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:44. A_27,652 (37,755).
