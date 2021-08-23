Boston 8, Texas 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 4 10 4 1 12 Hernandez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .263 García rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Lowe 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .249 Peters cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .164 J.Martin lf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .165 Solak 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Ibáñez dh 4 0 2 2 0 0 .239 Trevino c 4 0 0 1 1 1 .218

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 8 8 8 6 8 Hernández 2b-cf 2 0 0 0 3 1 .252 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .368 1-Arroyo pr-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Martinez dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Bogaerts ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .306 Devers 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .277 Renfroe rf 5 2 1 1 0 1 .254 Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Vázquez c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .254 Verdugo cf-lf 4 2 3 2 1 0 .281 Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .227 a-Duran ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Shaw 1b 2 1 1 4 0 0 .200

Texas 000 010 002 10_4 10 1 Boston 020 001 000 14_8 8 2

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Dalbec in the 7th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 7th.

E_Santana (1), Devers (18), Dalbec (9). LOB_Texas 10, Boston 9. 2B_Ibáñez (9), Devers (33). HR_Verdugo (12), off Allard; Renfroe (23), off Allard; Shaw (1), off Santana. RBIs_Trevino (19), Ibáñez 2 (18), Lowe (55), Verdugo 2 (46), Renfroe (72), Devers (90), Shaw 4 (4). S_Ibáñez, Vázquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Kiner-Falefa 3, Hernandez, García, Trevino); Boston 4 (Martinez, Bogaerts 2, Renfroe). RISP_Texas 3 for 14; Boston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ibáñez, Martinez. LIDP_Kiner-Falefa.

DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Hernández, Bogaerts; Plawecki, Devers, Schwarber).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allard 6 4 3 3 3 5 89 4.86 Sborz 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 12 4.50 B.Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.22 Patton 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 23 3.42 Santana, L, 2-3, BS, 0-2 1 2 5 2 1 1 21 5.18

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 7 4 1 0 0 7 94 3.72 Ottavino, H, 18 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 3.65 Barnes, BS, 24-30 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 16 3.72 Whitlock, W, 5-2 2 2-3 1 1 0 0 4 37 1.64

Inherited runners-scored_B.Martin 2-0, Whitlock 2-0. IBB_off Santana (Verdugo). HBP_Whitlock (Hernandez).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:44. A_27,652 (37,755).

