Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Braves’ Freddie Freeman hits for second career cycle

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 9:55 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Freddie Freeman became the first Atlanta Braves player to hit for the cycle twice by accomplishing the feat Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins.

The reigning NL MVP doubled in the first, tripled in the fourth, singled in the fifth and hit his 27th homer, a two-run blast, in the sixth.

It was the seventh cycle in franchise history. Freeman also had one against Cincinnait on June 15, 2016.

Freeman’s blast against Marlins reliever Luis Madero in the sixth landed above the wall in center field. As Freeman rounded the bases and reached the dugout Braves, fans in the stands repeatedly chanted his name.

He is 9 for 12 during the three-game series in Miami.

Freeman’s triple in the fourth started a four-run rally. The NL East Division-leading Braves led 7-2 after 6 1/2 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing