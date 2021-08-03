Trending:
Brazil 3, Japan 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-20)

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 1:48 am
Brazil_Spiker-L. Saatkamp (6-8), R. Souza (12-23), Y. Leal Hidalgo (15-22) (won-total attempts); Blocker-L. Saatkamp (2-15), W. De Souza (4-9); Server-B. Rezende (0-6), F. Gil Kreling (0-2), I. Santos (0-2), L. Saatkamp (0-13), M. De Souza (0-12), R. Souza (0-18), W. De Souza (0-9), Y. Leal Hidalgo (0-12); Scorer-Y. Leal Hidalgo (16-39).

Japan_Spiker-Y. Ishikawa (13-29), Y. Nishida (11-24) (won-total attempts); Blocker-Y. Ishikawa (2-7), M. Sekita (1-3), A. Yamauchi (1-11); Server-Y. Ishikawa (2-10), Y. Nishida (2-11); Scorer-Y. Ishikawa (17-46).

Referees_Denny Cespedes, Dominican Republic. Liu Jiang, China. Heike Kraft, Germany.

