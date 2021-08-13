On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Brewers-Pirates postponed, makeup doubleheader Saturday

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 8:32 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A game scheduled between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

The first game will be played at 2:35 p.m. ET and the nightcap at 7:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings under pandemic rules.

Friday’s game was called 1 hour, 5 minutes after the scheduled start time. A heavy thunderstorm swept through the area about an hour before the game was eventually postponed, and the weather forecast called for more rain.

Neither team immediately announced its pitching plans for Saturday. Left-hander Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.54) was scheduled to start for the NL Central-leading Brewers on Friday night against Mitch Keller (3-9, 7.06).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

