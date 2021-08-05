Trending:
Britain 4, India 3

August 5, 2021 11:26 pm
Women’s Bronze Medal Match

Britain 4, India 3

Britain 0 2 1 1 4
India 0 3 0 0 3

Britain_G. Balsdon 1, H. Pearne-Webb 1, E. Rayer 1, S. Robertson 1.

India_G. Kaur 2, V. Katariya 1.

Green Cards_Nisha, India, 0. S. Devi, India, 0.

Yellow Cards_Udita, India, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Michelle Joubert, South Africa. Michelle Meister, Germany. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand.

