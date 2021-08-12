Trending:
Brubaker expected to start for the Pirates against the Cardinals

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (57-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-73, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-11, 4.95 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +115, Cardinals -134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and St. Louis will square off on Thursday.

The Pirates are 23-32 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .301, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .378.

The Cardinals are 25-31 in road games. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .273.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-0. Adam Wainwright earned his 11th victory and Paul DeJong went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for St. Louis. Wil Crowe registered his seventh loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 19 home runs and is batting .300.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 22 home runs and has 68 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .191 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Ben Gamel: (hamstring).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

