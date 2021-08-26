Bryant, Ruf help Giants sweep plummeting Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kris Bryant launched an early two-run homer, pinch-hitter Darin Ruf broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single and the San Francisco Giants beat the plummeting New York Mets 3-2 on Thursday night for a three-game sweep.

Bryant connected in the first inning off Carlos Carrasco for his 24th home run of the season and sixth with the major league-leading Giants since they acquired him from the Chicago Cubs at the July 30 trade deadline.

Pete Alonso tied it with a massive two-run homer in the sixth that chased starter Alex Wood.

Mike Yastrzemski singled against Seth Lugo (3-2) to begin the eighth, and Curt Casali was grazed by a pitch. Ruf grounded a single through the right side to give the Giants a 3-2 lead.

Jarlin García (5-3) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. Tyler Rogers got three quick outs in the ninth for his 12th save.

WHITE SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 7

TORONTO (AP) — Luis Robert hit a two-run home run, Carlos Rodón won in his return from the injured list and Chicago beat Toronto.

José Abreu, César Hernández and Eloy Jiménez each hit solo shots as the White Sox earned a split in the four-game series.

Rodón (10-5) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Activated off the injured list before the game, Rodón hadn’t pitched since Aug. 7 because of a sore shoulder.

Craig Kimbrel finished for his first save with the White Sox, his 24th in 27 chances this season.

Marcus Semien hit two home runs for the Blue Jays.

Chicago’s first three home runs came off starter Hyun Jin Ryu (12-7).

ORIOLES 13, ANGELS 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — A day after ending a 19-game losing streak, major league-worst Baltimore got a grand slam and six RBIs from Pedro Severino to rout Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles.

Ohtani led off the game with a homer, his MLB-leading 41st, but that was the only highlight for the Angels, who have lost five of six.

Baltimore won two games in a row for the first time since July 30-31. Keegan Akin (1-8) picked up his second career win, allowing one run and three hits in a season-high seven innings.

Elvis Peguero (0-1) was charged with five of the six runs the Angels allowed in the fifth inning.

RED SOX 12, TWINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale joined Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers on record with three immaculate innings, Bobby Dalbec homered twice and Boston beat Minnesota.

Dalbec drove in seven runs and Rafael Devers hit his 30th homer, a two-run shot during a five-run sixth that helped seal Sale’s third victory in as many starts since his return from Tommy John surgery.

Sale (3-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight and allowing two runs on two hits. Willians Astudillo hit a two-run homer in the fifth for Minnesota.

Dalbec hit a three-run homer in the second off John Gant (4-8).

REDS 5, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jonathan India hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos also went deep and Cincinnati avoided a three-game sweep by NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Sonny Gray (6-6) allowed three hits in six scoreless innings for the Reds, who still trail the Brewers by 8 1/2 games. Cincinnati holds the second NL wild card spot.

Brewers starter Brett Anderson (4-8) worked 4 2/3 innings before leaving the game with tightness in his right hip. He was charged with three runs on four hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.

PIRATES 11, CARDINALS 7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco turned boos into cheers with the decisive two-run double during an eight-run seventh inning, and Pittsburgh rallied past St. Louis.

Polanco’s double put the Pirates ahead for good at 9-7 and was one of six straight hits off reliever Genesis Cabrera (2-5).

The Cardinals led 7-1 midway through the third inning.

Michael Chavis and Colin Moran had four hits apiece for the Pirates.

Chad Kuhl (4-6) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win.

INDIANS 10, RANGERS 6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bradley Zimmer hit a two-run homer into the second deck in right field to highlight a four-run first inning, and Cleveland beat Texas.

Zimmer’s 465-foot blast off Jordan Lyles (6-11) hooked toward the foul pole and landed several rows back in the second deck at Progressive Field.

Reliever Trevor Stephan (3-0) allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings.

Nick Solak and DJ Peters homered for Texas, which is 9-28 since the All-Star break.

MARLINS 7, NATIONALS 5

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Alfaro homered and singled, rookie Bryan De La Cruz had three hits, and Miami beat Washington.

Elieser Hernández (1-1) allowed two runs and six hits in five innings.

Washington’s Juan Soto hit his 21st homer, a two-run shot.

Alfaro capped a four-run first inning with his three-run drive against Patrick Corbin (7-13).

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PHILLIES 7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Kelly hit a two run-homer and drove in three runs, Nick Ahmed added a two-run blast and Zac Gallen pitched five strong innings as Arizona beat Philadelphia for the fourth straight game this season.

Asdrubal Cabrera, Josh Rojas and Drew Ellis had RBI singles as the Diamondbacks pounded Phillies pitching for 15 hits.

Gallen (2-7) needed 103 pitches to get through five innings. He allowed just three hits and no earned runs while striking out six.

Jean Segura hit a two-run home run for the Phillies (62-63), who have lost seven of nine to fall 5½ games behind the idle Atlanta Braves in the NL East. The Phillies tried to mount a comeback by taking advantage of two Arizona errors in the ninth inning, but the rally fell short.

