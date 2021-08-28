Buffalo 19, Green Bay 0

|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Buffalo
|7
|6
|6
|0
|—
|19
First Quarter
Buf_Davis 31 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:02.
Second Quarter
Buf_Moss 3 pass from Allen (kick failed), 2:24.
Third Quarter
Buf_Fromm 13 run (pass failed), 3:36.
___
|
|GB
|Buf
|First downs
|18
|23
|Total Net Yards
|312
|345
|Rushes-yards
|28-118
|17-60
|Passing
|194
|285
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|2-25
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-29-1
|33-48-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|2-19
|Punts
|2-48.5
|2-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-20
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|29:27
|30:33
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Hill 7-37, Williams 5-28, P.Taylor 6-19, Dillon 7-18, Love 3-16. Buffalo, Fromm 3-17, Breida 1-16, Whyte 5-11, Moss 4-10, Gilliam 1-4, Allen 1-4, Webb 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Green Bay, Love 12-18-1-149, Benkert 7-11-0-61. Buffalo, Allen 20-26-0-194, Fromm 10-16-0-87, Webb 3-6-0-23.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 6-41, M.Taylor 5-69, Begelton 4-51, Dafney 1-23, P.Taylor 1-15, Hill 1-7, Deguara 1-4. Buffalo, Davis 5-75, Beasley 4-52, Gentry 4-29, Sanders 4-27, Whyte 3-16, Becker 2-33, Kumerow 2-15, Stevenson 2-15, Breida 2-10, Singletary 2-8, Powell 1-15, Knox 1-6, Moss 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 28.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments