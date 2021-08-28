On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Buffalo 19, Green Bay 0

The Associated Press
August 28, 2021 3:59 pm
< a min read
      
Green Bay 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 7 6 6 0 19

First Quarter

Buf_Davis 31 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:02.

Second Quarter

Buf_Moss 3 pass from Allen (kick failed), 2:24.

Third Quarter

Buf_Fromm 13 run (pass failed), 3:36.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

___

GB Buf
First downs 18 23
Total Net Yards 312 345
Rushes-yards 28-118 17-60
Passing 194 285
Punt Returns 1-5 2-25
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-25
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-29-1 33-48-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 2-19
Punts 2-48.5 2-41.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-20 4-30
Time of Possession 29:27 30:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Hill 7-37, Williams 5-28, P.Taylor 6-19, Dillon 7-18, Love 3-16. Buffalo, Fromm 3-17, Breida 1-16, Whyte 5-11, Moss 4-10, Gilliam 1-4, Allen 1-4, Webb 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Green Bay, Love 12-18-1-149, Benkert 7-11-0-61. Buffalo, Allen 20-26-0-194, Fromm 10-16-0-87, Webb 3-6-0-23.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 6-41, M.Taylor 5-69, Begelton 4-51, Dafney 1-23, P.Taylor 1-15, Hill 1-7, Deguara 1-4. Buffalo, Davis 5-75, Beasley 4-52, Gentry 4-29, Sanders 4-27, Whyte 3-16, Becker 2-33, Kumerow 2-15, Stevenson 2-15, Breida 2-10, Singletary 2-8, Powell 1-15, Knox 1-6, Moss 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 28.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|28 Blue Team Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine