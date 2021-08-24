On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bumgarner expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Pirates

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-84, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-80, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-13, 5.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +100, Diamondbacks -118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Arizona will face off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 25-35 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has a collective batting average of .232 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .300.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-48 away from home. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .310, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .364.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-5. Anthony Banda secured his second victory and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Noe Ramirez took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .524.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and has 36 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games