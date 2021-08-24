On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bundy expected to start for the Angels against Orioles

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (62-64, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-85, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +121, Angels -140; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Los Angeles will square off on Tuesday.

The Orioles are 17-40 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has hit 145 home runs as a team this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads the club with 21, averaging one every 18.5 at-bats.

The Angels have gone 30-34 away from home. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .307, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .352.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-5. Raisel Iglesias earned his sixth victory and Anthony Rendon went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Cole Sulser registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 55 extra base hits and is batting .309.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 69 extra base hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 0-10, .211 batting average, 7.48 ERA, outscored by 57 runs

Angels: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).

Angels: Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games