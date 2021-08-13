Canadian Football League

Trending:
The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 12:31 am
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Ottawa 1 0 0 1.000 16 12
Toronto 1 0 0 1.000 23 20
Montreal 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Hamilton 0 1 0 .000 6 19
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Saskatchewan 1 0 0 1.000 33 29
Winnipeg 1 0 0 1.000 19 6
BC 1 1 0 .500 44 42
Edmonton 0 1 0 .000 12 16
Calgary 0 2 0 .000 29 38

___

Thursday’s Game

BC 15, Calgary 9

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.<

