Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|12
|Toronto
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|20
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|19
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Saskatchewan
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|29
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|6
|BC
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|42
|Edmonton
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|16
|Calgary
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|38
___
BC 15, Calgary 9
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.<
