Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 5:59 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 2 1 0 .667 60 63
Montreal 1 1 0 .500 52 41
Ottawa 1 1 0 .500 26 35
Hamilton 0 2 0 .000 14 49
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Saskatchewan 3 0 0 1.000 86 47
Winnipeg 2 1 0 .500 62 43
Edmonton 1 2 0 .333 46 62
BC 1 2 0 .333 60 63
Calgary 1 2 0 .333 57 60

___

Thursday’s Game

Edmonton at Toronto, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Hamilton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

BC at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.<

