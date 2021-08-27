Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|60
|63
|Ottawa
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|26
|35
|Hamilton
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|41
|59
|Montreal
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|68
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Saskatchewan
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|86
|47
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|62
|43
|Edmonton
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|46
|62
|BC
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|60
|63
|Calgary
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|57
|60
Edmonton at Toronto, ppd.
Hamilton 27, Montreal 10
BC at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.<
