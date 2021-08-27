Canadian Football League

Trending:
The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 10:34 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 2 1 0 .667 60 63
Ottawa 1 1 0 .500 26 35
Hamilton 1 2 0 .333 41 59
Montreal 1 2 0 .333 62 68
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Saskatchewan 3 0 0 1.000 86 47
Winnipeg 2 1 0 .500 62 43
Edmonton 1 2 0 .333 46 62
BC 1 2 0 .333 60 63
Calgary 1 2 0 .333 57 60

___

Thursday’s Game

Edmonton at Toronto, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Hamilton 27, Montreal 10

Saturday’s Games

BC at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.<

