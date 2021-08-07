Canadian Football League

On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 12:38 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 0 1 0 .000 6 19
Montreal 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
BC 0 1 0 .000 29 33
Calgary 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Edmonton 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Saskatchewan 1 0 0 1.000 33 29
Winnipeg 1 0 0 1.000 19 6

___

Thursday’s Game

Winnipeg 19, Hamilton 6

Friday’s Games

Saskatchewan 33, BC 29

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sports News

