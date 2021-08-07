Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|19
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|BC
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|33
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Saskatchewan
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|29
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|6
Winnipeg 19, Hamilton 6
Saskatchewan 33, BC 29
Toronto at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
