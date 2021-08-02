Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cardinals re-sign veteran DL Corey Peters to 1-year deal

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 7:40 pm
< a min read
      

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have brought back veteran defensive lineman Corey Peters on a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

A three-time captain for the Cardinals, Peters has been an anchor in the middle of the team’s defensive line for the past five seasons. The 11-year veteran played nine games last year before a knee injury forced him onto the injured reserve list.

He’s played in 67 games for the Cardinals over the past five seasons, including 66 starts.

Peters played his first five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Cardinals in 2015. He has 47 career tackles for loss and 19 sacks. He had two sacks last season.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Administrator Power plays soccer with the people of Uganda