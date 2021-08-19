On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chelsea sends Emerson Palmieri on loan to Lyon for season

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 3:55 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea sent Italy left back Emerson Palmieri on loan to French club Lyon on Thursday for the rest of the season.

Emerson, who has spent the last 3 1/2 seasons at Chelsea, has dropped to third in the pecking order of left backs behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso.

He was a member of the Italy squad that won the European Championship this year, starting in the win over England in the final.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 Crypto 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing