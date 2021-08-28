On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Chelsea survives with 10 men to hold Liverpool 1-1 in EPL

ROB HARRIS
August 28, 2021 2:40 pm
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Their first goals of the season conceded, their first points dropped. Still, little could separate Liverpool and Chelsea when the title contenders drew 1-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea should be the most satisfied after surviving playing half of the game at Anfield with 10 men after Reece James was sent off for blocking the ball on the line with his right hand.

But the equalizer scored by Mohamed Salah from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time — canceling out Kai Havertz’s header from James’ corner — was about as threatening as Liverpool got in front of goal.

The flare-up between both sets of players after the penalty was also about as fiery as it got.

The hosts were unable to breakdown a reconfigured Chelsea defense that held off the home threat through a disciplined defensive display.

It leaves Liverpool and Chelsea on seven points, and with Tottenham the last remaining side that can make it three wins out of three if it beats Watford on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

