Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago 1, Columbus 0

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 8:21 pm
< a min read
      
Columbus 0 0 0
Chicago 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Chicago, Stojanovic, 6, 77th minute.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Gabriel Slonina, Chris Brady.

Yellow Cards_Etienne, Columbus, 27th.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Ian McKay, Eric Boria, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Natalie Simon.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Waylon Francis (Alexandru Matan, 84th), Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah; Derrick Etienne (Kevin Molino, 69th), Liam Fraser (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 88th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan; Gyasi Zardes.

Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein (Jhon Espinoza, 79th), Francisco Calvo, Chinonso Offor (Robert Beric, 58th), Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Gaston Gimenez, Luka Stojanovic (Stanislav Ivanov, 84th); Elliot Collier (Brian Gutierrez, 59th), Fabian Herbers, Carlos Teran (Wyatt Omsberg, 79th).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 ML-Powered Next Generation Firewall -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment