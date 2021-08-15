Chicago 1, Columbus 0

|Columbus
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Chicago
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Chicago, Stojanovic, 6, 77th minute.
Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Gabriel Slonina, Chris Brady.
Yellow Cards_Etienne, Columbus, 27th.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Ian McKay, Eric Boria, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Natalie Simon.
___
Lineups
Columbus_Eloy Room; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Waylon Francis (Alexandru Matan, 84th), Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah; Derrick Etienne (Kevin Molino, 69th), Liam Fraser (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 88th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan; Gyasi Zardes.
Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein (Jhon Espinoza, 79th), Francisco Calvo, Chinonso Offor (Robert Beric, 58th), Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Gaston Gimenez, Luka Stojanovic (Stanislav Ivanov, 84th); Elliot Collier (Brian Gutierrez, 59th), Fabian Herbers, Carlos Teran (Wyatt Omsberg, 79th).
