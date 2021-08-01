Trending:
Chicago 1, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 8:26 pm
Chicago 1 0 1
Philadelphia 1 0 1

First Half_1, Chicago, Frankowski, 2 (Sekulic), 10th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Wagner, 1, 36th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Gabriel Slonina; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Glesnes, Philadelphia, 30th; Herbers, Chicago, 41st; Elliott, Philadelphia, 66th; Beric, Chicago, 78th.

Red Cards_Omsberg, Chicago, 34th.

Referee_Michael Radchuk. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Brian Dunn, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

Lineups

Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Francisco Calvo, Chinonso Offor (Robert Beric, 64th), Wyatt Omsberg, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Ignacio Aliseda (Luka Stojanovic, 81st), Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran; Fabian Herbers (Jonathan Bornstein, 81st).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Jack McGlynn, 89th), Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Ilsinho, 63rd), Daniel Gazdag (Quinn Sullivan, 75th), Jose Martinez; Cory Burke, Kacper Przybylko.

