Chicago 2, New York Red Bulls 1

|New York Red Bulls
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Chicago
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Half_1, Chicago, Stojanovic, 4 (Offor), 2nd minute; 2, Chicago, Stojanovic, 5, 8th.
Second Half_3, New York Red Bulls, Barlow, 1, 90th+8.
Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel Coronel, Ryan Meara; Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Gabriel Slonina, Chris Brady.
Yellow Cards_Edwards, New York Red Bulls, 21st; Davis, New York Red Bulls, 39th; Tarek, New York Red Bulls, 69th; Gutman, New York Red Bulls, 77th; Offor, Chicago, 90th+6.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Claudio Badea, Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.
___
Lineups
New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel Coronel; Kyle Duncan, Tom Edwards, Amro Tarek, John Tolkin; Wikelman Carmona (Omir Fernandez, 55th), Cristian Casseres Jr (Andrew Gutman, 19th), Caden Clark (Tom Barlow, 74th), Sean Davis; Fabio, Patryk Klimala.
Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Chinonso Offor, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Gaston Gimenez, Luka Stojanovic; Elliot Collier (Robert Beric, 58th), Fabian Herbers, Carlos Teran (Wyatt Omsberg, 68th).
