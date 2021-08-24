Trending:
Chicago 86, Atlanta 79

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 9:01 pm
CHICAGO (86)

Copper 6-11 3-5 16, Parker 6-14 5-6 18, Stevens 3-6 0-0 6, Quigley 8-11 2-2 21, Vandersloot 5-10 0-1 12, Hebard 2-3 0-0 4, Dolson 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, DeShields 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 34-66 10-14 86.

ATLANTA (79)

Billings 4-11 0-0 8, Bradford 3-7 0-0 7, E.Williams 2-7 2-4 6, C.Williams 8-17 0-0 16, Sims 8-21 1-1 17, Hawkins 3-6 1-2 9, Dietrick 3-5 0-0 8, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, McDonald 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 33-79 6-9 79.

Chicago 25 15 29 17 86
Atlanta 15 18 25 21 79

3-Point Goals_Chicago 8-17 (Quigley 3-3, Vandersloot 2-4, Brown 1-2, Copper 1-2, Parker 1-4), Atlanta 7-22 (Hawkins 2-3, Dietrick 2-4, McDonald 2-5, Bradford 1-4, Sims 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 35 (Parker 9), Atlanta 38 (Billings 8). Assists_Chicago 24 (Vandersloot 10), Atlanta 19 (Sims 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 17, Atlanta 13. A_1,292 (3,500)

