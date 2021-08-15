Trending:
Chicago 87, Seattle 85

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 6:24 pm
SEATTLE (85)

Prince 5-10 0-0 13, Samuelson 1-5 1-2 3, Russell 3-5 4-4 10, Canada 3-9 2-4 9, Loyd 7-30 10-11 26, Talbot 0-2 0-0 0, Magbegor 9-19 3-3 21, Burke 1-4 1-4 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-84 21-28 85.

CHICAGO (87)

Copper 7-15 4-6 19, Parker 5-11 2-2 12, Ndour-Fall 2-3 1-1 5, DeShields 5-12 3-4 13, Vandersloot 1-4 0-0 2, Stevens 3-8 0-2 6, Dolson 2-4 2-2 7, Evans 2-4 0-0 6, Quigley 6-16 0-0 17. Totals 33-77 12-17 87.

Seattle 24 8 23 24 6 85
Chicago 19 16 18 26 8 87

3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-18 (Prince 3-3, Loyd 2-9, Canada 1-2, Samuelson 0-2), Chicago 9-24 (Quigley 5-12, Evans 2-2, Copper 1-3, DeShields 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 47 (Russell 11), Chicago 44 (Parker 9). Assists_Seattle 22 (Russell 7), Chicago 28 (Vandersloot 11). Total Fouls_Seattle 17, Chicago 22. A_6,231 (10,387)

