Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|23
|2
|3
|2
|1
|6
|
|Joe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Hilliard cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|b-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Nuñez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Gomber p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|5
|8
|5
|1
|11
|
|Hermosillo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.360
|Duffy 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Wisdom lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.255
|Bote 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Au.Romine c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|An.Romine ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davies p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Alcántara ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Colorado
|011
|000
|0_2
|3
|0
|Chicago
|010
|130
|x_5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Heuer in the 6th. b-lined out for Hilliard in the 7th.
LOB_Colorado 2, Chicago 4. 3B_Schwindel (1). HR_Cron (22), off Davies; Bote (8), off Gomber; Au.Romine (1), off Gomber; Wisdom (21), off Gomber. RBIs_Cron (72), Rodgers (30), Bote (32), Au.Romine (2), Wisdom 3 (44). S_Gomber.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Joe); Chicago 1 (Wisdom). RISP_Colorado 1 for 2; Chicago 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Joe.
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 9-8
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|8
|86
|4.38
|Kinley
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|5.51
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|72
|5.00
|Heuer, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.35
|Morgan, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.50
Inherited runners-scored_Heuer 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:09. A_24,161 (41,649).
