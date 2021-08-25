On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 4:43 pm
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 23 2 3 2 1 6
Joe lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .283
Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Story ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Cron 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .276
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Hilliard cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .202
b-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Nuñez c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .183
Gomber p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .094
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 5 8 5 1 11
Hermosillo rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .176
Schwindel 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .360
Duffy 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .257
Wisdom lf 3 1 1 3 0 2 .255
Bote 2b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .202
Ortega cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Au.Romine c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .207
An.Romine ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .191
Heuer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davies p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Alcántara ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Colorado 011 000 0_2 3 0
Chicago 010 130 x_5 8 0

a-struck out for Heuer in the 6th. b-lined out for Hilliard in the 7th.

LOB_Colorado 2, Chicago 4. 3B_Schwindel (1). HR_Cron (22), off Davies; Bote (8), off Gomber; Au.Romine (1), off Gomber; Wisdom (21), off Gomber. RBIs_Cron (72), Rodgers (30), Bote (32), Au.Romine (2), Wisdom 3 (44). S_Gomber.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Joe); Chicago 1 (Wisdom). RISP_Colorado 1 for 2; Chicago 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Joe.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gomber, L, 9-8 4 2-3 7 5 5 1 8 86 4.38
Kinley 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 21 5.51
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies 4 2-3 3 2 2 1 6 72 5.00
Heuer, W, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.35
Morgan, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.50

Inherited runners-scored_Heuer 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:09. A_24,161 (41,649).

