Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2

Colorado Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 23 2 3 2 Totals 26 5 8 5 Joe lf 3 0 0 0 Hermosillo rf 3 0 1 0 Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 1 Schwindel 1b 3 1 1 0 Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 2 1 0 0 Story ss 3 0 0 0 Wisdom lf 3 1 1 3 Cron 1b 3 1 1 1 Bote 2b 3 1 2 1 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 Ortega cf 3 0 0 0 Hilliard cf 1 0 0 0 Au.Romine c 3 1 2 1 Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 An.Romine ss 2 0 0 0 Nuñez c 2 1 1 0 Heuer p 0 0 0 0 Gomber p 1 0 0 0 Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Davies p 1 0 1 0 Alcántara ss 2 0 0 0

Colorado 011 000 0 — 2 Chicago 010 130 x — 5

LOB_Colorado 2, Chicago 4. 3B_Schwindel (1). HR_Cron (22), Bote (8), Au.Romine (1), Wisdom (21). S_Gomber (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Gomber L,9-8 4 2-3 7 5 5 1 8 Kinley 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3

Chicago Davies 4 2-3 3 2 2 1 6 Heuer W,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:09. A_24,161 (41,649).

