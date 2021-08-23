Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|0
|8
|
|Joe lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Rodgers ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.203
|Hampson 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Senzatela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.033
|a-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Story ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|4
|5
|8
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.306
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.361
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Hermosillo rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|An.Romine ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|d-Heyward ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|b-Alcántara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Colorado
|300
|000
|100_4
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|032_6
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Senzatela in the 7th. b-flied out for Hendricks in the 7th. c-flied out for Estévez in the 9th. d-singled for An.Romine in the 9th. e-struck out for Rodríguez in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Joe (8), Cron (20), Happ 2 (14), Hermosillo (1). HR_Ortega (7), off Bard. RBIs_Blackmon (60), Hilliard 2 (19), Joe (29), Wisdom (41), Hermosillo (3), Ortega 2 (21). SF_Joe.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Hilliard 3, Blackmon); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Ortega, Hermosillo, Chirinos). RISP_Colorado 2 for 9; Chicago 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bote 2. GIDP_Bote.
DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Hampson, Cron; Rodgers, Hampson, Cron).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|86
|4.42
|Chacín, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|27
|4.50
|Estévez, BS, 2-6
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.26
|Bard, L, 7-6
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|4.68
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|7
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|104
|4.09
|Heuer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.50
|Rodríguez, W, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 3-3. HBP_Hendricks (Díaz). WP_Hendricks.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:58. A_25,577 (41,649).
