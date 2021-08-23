Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

The Associated Press
August 23, 2021 11:19 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 9 4 0 8
Joe lf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .293
Rodgers ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .276
Cron 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .276
McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Díaz c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Hilliard cf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .203
Hampson 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238
Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .033
a-Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Chacín p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Story ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 9 4 5 8
Ortega cf 4 2 1 2 1 1 .306
Schwindel 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .361
Happ lf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .195
Wisdom 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .254
Bote 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Hermosillo rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .143
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
An.Romine ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
d-Heyward ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .197
Hendricks p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .111
b-Alcántara ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Heuer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Duffy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Colorado 300 000 100_4 9 0
Chicago 000 001 032_6 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Senzatela in the 7th. b-flied out for Hendricks in the 7th. c-flied out for Estévez in the 9th. d-singled for An.Romine in the 9th. e-struck out for Rodríguez in the 9th.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

LOB_Colorado 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Joe (8), Cron (20), Happ 2 (14), Hermosillo (1). HR_Ortega (7), off Bard. RBIs_Blackmon (60), Hilliard 2 (19), Joe (29), Wisdom (41), Hermosillo (3), Ortega 2 (21). SF_Joe.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Hilliard 3, Blackmon); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Ortega, Hermosillo, Chirinos). RISP_Colorado 2 for 9; Chicago 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bote 2. GIDP_Bote.

DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Hampson, Cron; Rodgers, Hampson, Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela 6 5 1 1 2 6 86 4.42
Chacín, H, 10 1 0 3 3 3 0 27 4.50
Estévez, BS, 2-6 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.26
Bard, L, 7-6 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 11 4.68
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks 7 9 4 4 0 6 104 4.09
Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.50
Rodríguez, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 3-3. HBP_Hendricks (Díaz). WP_Hendricks.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:58. A_25,577 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games