Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 9 4 0 8 Joe lf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .293 Rodgers ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .276 Cron 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .276 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Díaz c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Hilliard cf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .203 Hampson 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238 Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .033 a-Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Chacín p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Story ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 9 4 5 8 Ortega cf 4 2 1 2 1 1 .306 Schwindel 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .361 Happ lf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .195 Wisdom 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .254 Bote 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Hermosillo rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .143 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 An.Romine ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200 d-Heyward ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .197 Hendricks p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .111 b-Alcántara ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Heuer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Duffy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260

Colorado 300 000 100_4 9 0 Chicago 000 001 032_6 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Senzatela in the 7th. b-flied out for Hendricks in the 7th. c-flied out for Estévez in the 9th. d-singled for An.Romine in the 9th. e-struck out for Rodríguez in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Joe (8), Cron (20), Happ 2 (14), Hermosillo (1). HR_Ortega (7), off Bard. RBIs_Blackmon (60), Hilliard 2 (19), Joe (29), Wisdom (41), Hermosillo (3), Ortega 2 (21). SF_Joe.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Hilliard 3, Blackmon); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Ortega, Hermosillo, Chirinos). RISP_Colorado 2 for 9; Chicago 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bote 2. GIDP_Bote.

DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Hampson, Cron; Rodgers, Hampson, Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 6 5 1 1 2 6 86 4.42 Chacín, H, 10 1 0 3 3 3 0 27 4.50 Estévez, BS, 2-6 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.26 Bard, L, 7-6 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 11 4.68

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks 7 9 4 4 0 6 104 4.09 Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.50 Rodríguez, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 3-3. HBP_Hendricks (Díaz). WP_Hendricks.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:58. A_25,577 (41,649).

