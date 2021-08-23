Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

Colorado Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 32 6 9 4 Joe lf 3 1 2 1 Ortega cf 4 2 1 2 Rodgers ss 4 0 0 0 Schwindel 1b 3 2 1 0 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 Happ lf 3 1 3 0 Cron 1b 4 1 3 0 Wisdom 3b 3 0 1 1 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Bote 2b 4 0 0 0 Díaz c 3 0 0 0 Hermosillo rf 4 0 1 1 Hilliard cf 4 0 1 2 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 Hampson 2b 4 1 1 0 An.Romine ss 2 0 0 0 Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 Heyward ph 1 1 1 0 Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0 Hendricks p 2 0 1 0 Chacín p 0 0 0 0 Alcántara ph 1 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Heuer p 0 0 0 0 Story ph 1 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0 Duffy ph 1 0 0 0

Colorado 300 000 100 — 4 Chicago 000 001 032 — 6

DP_Colorado 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Colorado 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Joe (8), Cron (20), Happ 2 (14), Hermosillo (1). HR_Ortega (7). SF_Joe (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Senzatela 6 5 1 1 2 6 Chacín H,10 1 0 3 3 3 0 Estévez BS,2-6 1 2 0 0 0 1 Bard L,7-6 1-3 2 2 2 0 1

Chicago Hendricks 7 9 4 4 0 6 Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rodríguez W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chacín pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Hendricks (Díaz). WP_Hendricks.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:58. A_25,577 (41,649).

