Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

The Associated Press
August 23, 2021 11:19 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 32 6 9 4
Joe lf 3 1 2 1 Ortega cf 4 2 1 2
Rodgers ss 4 0 0 0 Schwindel 1b 3 2 1 0
Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 Happ lf 3 1 3 0
Cron 1b 4 1 3 0 Wisdom 3b 3 0 1 1
McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Bote 2b 4 0 0 0
Díaz c 3 0 0 0 Hermosillo rf 4 0 1 1
Hilliard cf 4 0 1 2 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 4 1 1 0 An.Romine ss 2 0 0 0
Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 Heyward ph 1 1 1 0
Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0 Hendricks p 2 0 1 0
Chacín p 0 0 0 0 Alcántara ph 1 0 0 0
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Heuer p 0 0 0 0
Story ph 1 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0 Duffy ph 1 0 0 0
Colorado 300 000 100 4
Chicago 000 001 032 6

DP_Colorado 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Colorado 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Joe (8), Cron (20), Happ 2 (14), Hermosillo (1). HR_Ortega (7). SF_Joe (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela 6 5 1 1 2 6
Chacín H,10 1 0 3 3 3 0
Estévez BS,2-6 1 2 0 0 0 1
Bard L,7-6 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Chicago
Hendricks 7 9 4 4 0 6
Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rodríguez W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chacín pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Hendricks (Díaz). WP_Hendricks.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:58. A_25,577 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games