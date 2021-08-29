Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago (N) Chicago (A) ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 33 13 11 13 Ortega cf 4 0 1 0 Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 Schwindel dh 4 1 1 1 Robert cf 4 3 2 3 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 Abreu dh 4 1 2 2 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 Zavala ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Duffy 2b 3 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 1 1 3 Heyward rf 3 0 1 0 Lamb 3b 3 2 1 0 Hermosillo rf 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 1 2 2 Au.Romine c 3 0 0 0 Vaughn 1b 3 1 1 0 Rivas 1b 3 0 2 0 Goodwin rf 3 2 1 3 Alcántara ss 2 0 0 0 García ss 3 1 0 0 An.Romine ss 1 0 0 0

Chicago (N) 000 100 000 — 1 Chicago (A) 120 072 10x — 13

DP_Chicago (N) 2, Chicago (A) 1. LOB_Chicago (N) 5, Chicago (A) 2. 2B_Rivas (1), Ortega (10), Abreu (24). HR_Schwindel (5), Robert 2 (6), Goodwin (8), Jiménez (8), Grandal (17).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago (N) Hendricks L,14-6 4 2-3 7 8 8 2 4 Morgan 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 Effross 2-3 1 2 2 0 1 Wick 1 1 1 1 2 1 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago (A) Cease W,11-6 6 4 1 1 2 11 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kopech 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Hendricks (Robert), Effross (García). WP_Effross.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:00. A_38,565 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.