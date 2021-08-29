Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1

|Chicago (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|13
|11
|13
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schwindel dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Robert cf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zavala ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lamb 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Hermosillo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Au.Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Goodwin rf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|
|Alcántara ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|García ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|An.Romine ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago (N)
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Chicago (A)
|120
|072
|10x
|—
|13
DP_Chicago (N) 2, Chicago (A) 1. LOB_Chicago (N) 5, Chicago (A) 2. 2B_Rivas (1), Ortega (10), Abreu (24). HR_Schwindel (5), Robert 2 (6), Goodwin (8), Jiménez (8), Grandal (17).
|Chicago (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hendricks L,14-6
|4
|2-3
|7
|8
|8
|2
|4
|Morgan
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Effross
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Wick
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease W,11-6
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kopech
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Hendricks (Robert), Effross (García). WP_Effross.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:00. A_38,565 (40,615).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments