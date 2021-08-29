Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1

|Chicago (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|15
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Schwindel dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.344
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.199
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.256
|Duffy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Hermosillo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Au.Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Alcántara ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|An.Romine ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Chicago (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|13
|11
|13
|4
|8
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Robert cf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.344
|Abreu dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|a-Zavala ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.278
|Lamb 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Goodwin rf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.230
|García ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Chicago (N)
|000
|100
|000_1
|5
|0
|Chicago (A)
|120
|072
|10x_13
|11
|0
a-struck out for Abreu in the 8th.
LOB_Chicago (N) 5, Chicago (A) 2. 2B_Rivas (1), Ortega (10), Abreu (24). HR_Schwindel (5), off Cease; Robert (5), off Hendricks; Goodwin (8), off Hendricks; Jiménez (8), off Hendricks; Grandal (17), off Morgan; Robert (6), off Effross. RBIs_Schwindel (17), Robert 3 (21), Goodwin 3 (25), Abreu 2 (101), Jiménez 3 (30), Grandal 2 (48).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago (N) 3 (Au.Romine, Schwindel, Happ); Chicago (A) 1 (García). RISP_Chicago (N) 0 for 6; Chicago (A) 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Duffy, Robert, Jiménez.
DP_Chicago (N) 2 (Wisdom, Duffy, Rivas; Wisdom, Duffy, Rivas); Chicago (A) 1 (Hernandez, García, Vaughn).
|Chicago (N)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, L, 14-6
|4
|2-3
|7
|8
|8
|2
|4
|72
|4.43
|Morgan
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|3.86
|Effross
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|27.00
|Wick
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|20
|4.05
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.09
|Chicago (A)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, W, 11-6
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|11
|108
|3.82
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.54
|Kopech
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.48
|Hendriks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.20
HBP_Hendricks (Robert), Effross (García). WP_Effross.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:00. A_38,565 (40,615).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments