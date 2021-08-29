On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1

The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 5:25 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 2 15
Ortega cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Schwindel dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .344
Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .199
Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .256
Duffy 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .255
Heyward rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Hermosillo rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Au.Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Rivas 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .667
Alcántara ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .186
An.Romine ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Chicago (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 13 11 13 4 8
Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .228
Robert cf 4 3 2 3 0 0 .344
Abreu dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .263
a-Zavala ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Jiménez lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .278
Lamb 3b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .212
Grandal c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .207
Vaughn 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .253
Goodwin rf 3 2 1 3 1 1 .230
García ss 3 1 0 0 0 1 .244
Chicago (N) 000 100 000_1 5 0
Chicago (A) 120 072 10x_13 11 0

a-struck out for Abreu in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago (N) 5, Chicago (A) 2. 2B_Rivas (1), Ortega (10), Abreu (24). HR_Schwindel (5), off Cease; Robert (5), off Hendricks; Goodwin (8), off Hendricks; Jiménez (8), off Hendricks; Grandal (17), off Morgan; Robert (6), off Effross. RBIs_Schwindel (17), Robert 3 (21), Goodwin 3 (25), Abreu 2 (101), Jiménez 3 (30), Grandal 2 (48).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago (N) 3 (Au.Romine, Schwindel, Happ); Chicago (A) 1 (García). RISP_Chicago (N) 0 for 6; Chicago (A) 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Duffy, Robert, Jiménez.

DP_Chicago (N) 2 (Wisdom, Duffy, Rivas; Wisdom, Duffy, Rivas); Chicago (A) 1 (Hernandez, García, Vaughn).

Chicago (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks, L, 14-6 4 2-3 7 8 8 2 4 72 4.43
Morgan 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 11 3.86
Effross 2-3 1 2 2 0 1 22 27.00
Wick 1 1 1 1 2 1 20 4.05
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.09
Chicago (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cease, W, 11-6 6 4 1 1 2 11 108 3.82
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.54
Kopech 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.48
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.20

HBP_Hendricks (Robert), Effross (García). WP_Effross.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:00. A_38,565 (40,615).

