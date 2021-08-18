Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Harrison 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Kemp pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamb lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Vaughn lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Murphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|Chicago
|100
|101
|00x
|—
|3
E_Anderson (7), Moncada (10). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 11, Chicago 8. 2B_Canha (19), Jiménez (5). 3B_Andrus (2). HR_Brown (16). SB_Marte (12), Canha (11), Anderson (17). SF_Marte (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blackburn L,0-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Romo
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chafin
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Crochet W,3-5
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tepera H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bummer H,16
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hendriks S,28-34
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Bummer pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Lynn.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:20. A_22,780 (40,615).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments