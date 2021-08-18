Trending:
Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 11:52 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 32 3 9 3
Canha lf 4 0 1 0 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0
Marte cf 4 0 1 1 Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0
Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 Jiménez dh 4 0 1 1
Harrison 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 3 2 1 0
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 2 0 1 0
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Robert cf 4 0 3 2
Kemp pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Lamb lf 3 0 0 0
Brown rf 2 1 1 1 Vaughn lf 1 0 0 0
Piscotty ph-rf 2 0 1 0 Zavala c 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 1 1 0
Moreland ph 1 0 0 0
Murphy c 0 0 0 0
Oakland 000 100 100 2
Chicago 100 101 00x 3

E_Anderson (7), Moncada (10). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 11, Chicago 8. 2B_Canha (19), Jiménez (5). 3B_Andrus (2). HR_Brown (16). SB_Marte (12), Canha (11), Anderson (17). SF_Marte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Blackburn L,0-1 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 3
Romo 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Chafin 1 2 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Lynn 4 3 1 1 3 4
Crochet W,3-5 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Tepera H,1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Bummer H,16 1 2 0 0 1 1
Hendriks S,28-34 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3

Bummer pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:20. A_22,780 (40,615).

Sports News

