Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 5 9 Canha lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .244 Marte cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .359 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 2 3 .279 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .258 Harrison 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 1-Kemp pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Brown rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .209 a-Piscotty ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .230 b-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 9 3 3 7 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .233 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Jiménez dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .319 Moncada 3b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .252 Goodwin rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .241 Robert cf 4 0 3 2 0 0 .341 Lamb lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Vaughn lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Zavala c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .219

Oakland 000 100 100_2 7 0 Chicago 100 101 00x_3 9 2

a-struck out for Brown in the 6th. b-grounded out for Andrus in the 8th.

1-ran for Gomes in the 8th.

E_Anderson (7), Moncada (10). LOB_Oakland 11, Chicago 8. 2B_Canha (19), Jiménez (5). 3B_Andrus (2). HR_Brown (16), off Lynn. RBIs_Brown (37), Marte (12), Jiménez (21), Robert 2 (14). SB_Marte (12), Canha (11), Anderson (17). SF_Marte.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Harrison 3, Chapman 2, Canha 2); Chicago 5 (Goodwin 2, Zavala 2, Jiménez, Vaughn). RISP_Oakland 1 for 12; Chicago 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Moreland. GIDP_Lowrie, Vaughn.

DP_Oakland 1 (Harrison, Kemp, Olson); Chicago 1 (Moncada, Anderson, Abreu).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blackburn, L, 0-1 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 3 75 5.06 Romo 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 24 3.13 Chafin 1 2 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn 4 3 1 1 3 4 88 2.26 Crochet, W, 3-5 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 22 2.48 Tepera, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 2.35 Bummer, H, 16 1 2 0 0 1 1 20 3.83 Hendriks, S, 28-34 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 23 3.25

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 2-1, Tepera 1-0, Bummer 1-0, Hendriks 2-0. WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:20. A_22,780 (40,615).

