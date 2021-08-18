Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|5
|9
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.359
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.279
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.258
|Harrison 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|1-Kemp pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Brown rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|a-Piscotty ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|b-Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Murphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|3
|7
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Moncada 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Goodwin rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.241
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.341
|Lamb lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Vaughn lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Oakland
|000
|100
|100_2
|7
|0
|Chicago
|100
|101
|00x_3
|9
|2
a-struck out for Brown in the 6th. b-grounded out for Andrus in the 8th.
1-ran for Gomes in the 8th.
E_Anderson (7), Moncada (10). LOB_Oakland 11, Chicago 8. 2B_Canha (19), Jiménez (5). 3B_Andrus (2). HR_Brown (16), off Lynn. RBIs_Brown (37), Marte (12), Jiménez (21), Robert 2 (14). SB_Marte (12), Canha (11), Anderson (17). SF_Marte.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Harrison 3, Chapman 2, Canha 2); Chicago 5 (Goodwin 2, Zavala 2, Jiménez, Vaughn). RISP_Oakland 1 for 12; Chicago 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Moreland. GIDP_Lowrie, Vaughn.
DP_Oakland 1 (Harrison, Kemp, Olson); Chicago 1 (Moncada, Anderson, Abreu).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, L, 0-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|75
|5.06
|Romo
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|3.13
|Chafin
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|88
|2.26
|Crochet, W, 3-5
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|2.48
|Tepera, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.35
|Bummer, H, 16
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.83
|Hendriks, S, 28-34
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.25
Inherited runners-scored_Romo 2-1, Tepera 1-0, Bummer 1-0, Hendriks 2-0. WP_Lynn.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:20. A_22,780 (40,615).
