Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 5:46 pm
Chicago (A) Chicago (N)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 32 0 5 0
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 Ortega cf 3 0 0 0
Hernandez 2b 4 2 2 1 Contreras c 4 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1 Bote 2b 4 0 2 0
Jiménez lf 4 1 2 0 Wisdom lf 4 0 0 0
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 Schwindel 1b 4 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 2 Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0
Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 Happ rf 4 0 1 0
García cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Romine ss 3 0 0 0
Collins c 4 0 0 0 Alzolay p 2 0 0 0
Rodón p 2 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Kopech p 0 0 0 0 Chirinos ph 1 0 0 0
Sheets ph 1 0 0 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0
Bummer p 0 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0
Tepera p 0 0 0 0
Chicago (A) 200 000 020 4
Chicago (N) 000 000 000 0

LOB_Chicago (A) 4, Chicago (N) 7. 2B_Moncada (20), García (13), Jiménez (3), Bote (9). HR_Hernandez (2), Abreu (21). SB_García (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago (A)
Rodón W,9-5 5 2 0 0 2 11
Kopech H,11 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bummer H,14 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago (N)
Alzolay L,4-12 6 2-3 6 2 2 0 7
Winkler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Megill 1 2 2 2 0 1
Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 1

Rodón pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:10. A_40,077 (41,649).

Sports News

