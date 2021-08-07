Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0

|Chicago (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Wisdom lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Romine ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alzolay p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodón p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kopech p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bummer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago (A)
|200
|000
|020
|—
|4
|Chicago (N)
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Chicago (A) 4, Chicago (N) 7. 2B_Moncada (20), García (13), Jiménez (3), Bote (9). HR_Hernandez (2), Abreu (21). SB_García (3).
|Chicago (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón W,9-5
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Kopech H,11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bummer H,14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tepera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alzolay L,4-12
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Winkler
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Megill
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Brothers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rodón pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
WP_Tepera.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:10. A_40,077 (41,649).
