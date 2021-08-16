Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|11
|
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.361
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|1-Kemp pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Harrison 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Piscotty rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|a-Brown ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Machín ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.107
|b-Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|5
|3
|9
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Hernandez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.328
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Robert cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.328
|Goodwin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Zavala c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Oakland
|020
|000
|000_2
|6
|1
|Chicago
|001
|111
|01x_5
|10
|0
a-flied out for Piscotty in the 6th. b-struck out for Machín in the 9th.
1-ran for Lowrie in the 8th.
E_Machín (2). LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Lowrie (21). HR_Chapman (18), off Keuchel; Robert (3), off Guerra. RBIs_Chapman (56), Canha (42), Hernandez (4), Zavala 2 (13), Jiménez (20), Robert (12). SB_Hernandez (1), Robert (5), Goodwin (1). CS_Robert (1). SF_Hernandez. S_Zavala.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Gomes, Olson 2, Harrison 3); Chicago 4 (Jiménez, Vaughn, Moncada, Anderson). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; Chicago 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Olson, Chapman, Goodwin. GIDP_Canha, Vaughn.
DP_Oakland 1 (Machín, Harrison, Olson); Chicago 1 (Hernandez, Abreu).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 9-9
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|3
|6
|99
|4.04
|Petit
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.28
|Puk
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.83
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, W, 8-6
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|78
|4.48
|Kopech, H, 13
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|2.42
|Kimbrel, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|4.70
|Hendriks, S, 27-33
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.35
HBP_Keuchel (Harrison), Kimbrel (Olson), Guerra (Goodwin). WP_Puk. PB_Zavala (7).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:16. A_19,410 (40,615).
