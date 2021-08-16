On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 11:52 pm
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 3 11
Canha lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .246
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .361
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Lowrie dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .262
1-Kemp pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .224
Harrison 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .276
Piscotty rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .212
a-Brown ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Machín ss 2 0 1 0 1 1 .107
b-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 10 5 3 9
Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .301
Hernandez 2b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .246
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .255
Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .328
Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .251
Vaughn dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Robert cf 4 3 3 1 0 1 .328
Goodwin rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .230
Zavala c 3 1 2 2 0 0 .230
Oakland 020 000 000_2 6 1
Chicago 001 111 01x_5 10 0

a-flied out for Piscotty in the 6th. b-struck out for Machín in the 9th.

1-ran for Lowrie in the 8th.

E_Machín (2). LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Lowrie (21). HR_Chapman (18), off Keuchel; Robert (3), off Guerra. RBIs_Chapman (56), Canha (42), Hernandez (4), Zavala 2 (13), Jiménez (20), Robert (12). SB_Hernandez (1), Robert (5), Goodwin (1). CS_Robert (1). SF_Hernandez. S_Zavala.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Gomes, Olson 2, Harrison 3); Chicago 4 (Jiménez, Vaughn, Moncada, Anderson). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; Chicago 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Olson, Chapman, Goodwin. GIDP_Canha, Vaughn.

DP_Oakland 1 (Machín, Harrison, Olson); Chicago 1 (Hernandez, Abreu).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, L, 9-9 5 8 3 3 3 6 99 4.04
Petit 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 3.28
Puk 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00
Guerra 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 3.83
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, W, 8-6 5 5 2 2 2 2 78 4.48
Kopech, H, 13 2 0 0 0 1 3 30 2.42
Kimbrel, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 4.70
Hendriks, S, 27-33 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.35

HBP_Keuchel (Harrison), Kimbrel (Olson), Guerra (Goodwin). WP_Puk. PB_Zavala (7).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:16. A_19,410 (40,615).

