Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 3 11 Canha lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .246 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .361 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Lowrie dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .262 1-Kemp pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .224 Harrison 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .276 Piscotty rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .212 a-Brown ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Machín ss 2 0 1 0 1 1 .107 b-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 10 5 3 9 Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .301 Hernandez 2b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .246 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .255 Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .328 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .251 Vaughn dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Robert cf 4 3 3 1 0 1 .328 Goodwin rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Zavala c 3 1 2 2 0 0 .230

Oakland 020 000 000_2 6 1 Chicago 001 111 01x_5 10 0

a-flied out for Piscotty in the 6th. b-struck out for Machín in the 9th.

1-ran for Lowrie in the 8th.

E_Machín (2). LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Lowrie (21). HR_Chapman (18), off Keuchel; Robert (3), off Guerra. RBIs_Chapman (56), Canha (42), Hernandez (4), Zavala 2 (13), Jiménez (20), Robert (12). SB_Hernandez (1), Robert (5), Goodwin (1). CS_Robert (1). SF_Hernandez. S_Zavala.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Gomes, Olson 2, Harrison 3); Chicago 4 (Jiménez, Vaughn, Moncada, Anderson). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; Chicago 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Olson, Chapman, Goodwin. GIDP_Canha, Vaughn.

DP_Oakland 1 (Machín, Harrison, Olson); Chicago 1 (Hernandez, Abreu).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, L, 9-9 5 8 3 3 3 6 99 4.04 Petit 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 3.28 Puk 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Guerra 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 3.83

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, W, 8-6 5 5 2 2 2 2 78 4.48 Kopech, H, 13 2 0 0 0 1 3 30 2.42 Kimbrel, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 4.70 Hendriks, S, 27-33 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.35

HBP_Keuchel (Harrison), Kimbrel (Olson), Guerra (Goodwin). WP_Puk. PB_Zavala (7).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:16. A_19,410 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.