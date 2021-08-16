Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 2

Oakland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 31 5 10 5 Canha lf 5 0 2 1 Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Hernandez 2b 2 0 1 1 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1 Lowrie dh 4 0 2 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 Kemp pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Vaughn dh 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 Robert cf 4 3 3 1 Harrison 2b 2 1 0 0 Goodwin rf 2 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 1 0 0 0 Zavala c 3 1 2 2 Brown ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Machín ss 2 0 1 0 Moreland ph 1 0 0 0

Oakland 020 000 000 — 2 Chicago 001 111 01x — 5

E_Machín (2). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Lowrie (21). HR_Chapman (18), Robert (3). SB_Hernandez (1), Robert (5), Goodwin (1). SF_Hernandez (1). S_Zavala (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Montas L,9-9 5 8 3 3 3 6 Petit 1 1 1 1 0 0 Puk 1 0 0 0 0 2 Guerra 1 1 1 1 0 1

Chicago Keuchel W,8-6 5 5 2 2 2 2 Kopech H,13 2 0 0 0 1 3 Kimbrel H,2 1 1 0 0 0 3 Hendriks S,27-33 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Keuchel (Harrison), Kimbrel (Olson), Guerra (Goodwin). WP_Puk.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:16. A_19,410 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.