Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 11:52 pm
Oakland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 31 5 10 5
Canha lf 5 0 2 1 Anderson ss 5 1 2 0
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Hernandez 2b 2 0 1 1
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1
Lowrie dh 4 0 2 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0
Kemp pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Vaughn dh 4 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 Robert cf 4 3 3 1
Harrison 2b 2 1 0 0 Goodwin rf 2 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 1 0 0 0 Zavala c 3 1 2 2
Brown ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Machín ss 2 0 1 0
Moreland ph 1 0 0 0
Oakland 020 000 000 2
Chicago 001 111 01x 5

E_Machín (2). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Lowrie (21). HR_Chapman (18), Robert (3). SB_Hernandez (1), Robert (5), Goodwin (1). SF_Hernandez (1). S_Zavala (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas L,9-9 5 8 3 3 3 6
Petit 1 1 1 1 0 0
Puk 1 0 0 0 0 2
Guerra 1 1 1 1 0 1
Chicago
Keuchel W,8-6 5 5 2 2 2 2
Kopech H,13 2 0 0 0 1 3
Kimbrel H,2 1 1 0 0 0 3
Hendriks S,27-33 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Keuchel (Harrison), Kimbrel (Olson), Guerra (Goodwin). WP_Puk.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:16. A_19,410 (40,615).

