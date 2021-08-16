Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|5
|
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Robert cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|
|Harrison 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zavala c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Brown ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Machín ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Chicago
|001
|111
|01x
|—
|5
E_Machín (2). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Lowrie (21). HR_Chapman (18), Robert (3). SB_Hernandez (1), Robert (5), Goodwin (1). SF_Hernandez (1). S_Zavala (3).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas L,9-9
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Petit
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Puk
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel W,8-6
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Kopech H,13
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kimbrel H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hendriks S,27-33
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Keuchel (Harrison), Kimbrel (Olson), Guerra (Goodwin). WP_Puk.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:16. A_19,410 (40,615).
