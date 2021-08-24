On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 10:36 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 5 18 5 Totals 34 2 9 2
Robert cf 5 2 3 0 Bichette ss 3 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 5 1 3 0 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 5 1 3 4 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0
Jiménez lf 5 0 2 0 Hernández rf 4 1 1 0
Goodwin rf 4 1 1 0 Dickerson dh 4 1 1 1
García 2b 5 0 2 0 Kirk c 4 0 2 0
Lamb dh 5 0 2 0 Smith pr 0 0 0 0
Mendick ss 5 0 2 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 1
Collins c 3 0 0 0 Palacios cf 4 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 4 0 1 0
Chicago 400 100 000 5
Toronto 000 000 101 2

DP_Chicago 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Chicago 12, Toronto 7. 2B_Mendick (5), Robert (13), Kirk (7). HR_Abreu (26), Dickerson (3). SB_Bichette (19), Hernández (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cease W,10-6 7 4 1 1 1 7
Kopech 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,29-35 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1
Toronto
Berríos L,8-7 3 9 4 4 0 6
Thornton 2 3 1 1 0 3
Overton 3 4 0 0 1 2
Hand 1 2 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:12. A_14,553 (53,506).

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vice President Harris visits USS Tulsa in Singapore