Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|5
|18
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|
|Robert cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goodwin rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|García 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lamb dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Smith pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Collins c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Palacios cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|400
|100
|000
|—
|5
|Toronto
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
DP_Chicago 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Chicago 12, Toronto 7. 2B_Mendick (5), Robert (13), Kirk (7). HR_Abreu (26), Dickerson (3). SB_Bichette (19), Hernández (9).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease W,10-6
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Kopech
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,29-35
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos L,8-7
|3
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Thornton
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Overton
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hand
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:12. A_14,553 (53,506).
Comments