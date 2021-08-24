Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Chicago Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 5 18 5 Totals 34 2 9 2 Robert cf 5 2 3 0 Bichette ss 3 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 5 1 3 0 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 5 1 3 4 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Jiménez lf 5 0 2 0 Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 Goodwin rf 4 1 1 0 Dickerson dh 4 1 1 1 García 2b 5 0 2 0 Kirk c 4 0 2 0 Lamb dh 5 0 2 0 Smith pr 0 0 0 0 Mendick ss 5 0 2 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 1 Collins c 3 0 0 0 Palacios cf 4 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 4 0 1 0

Chicago 400 100 000 — 5 Toronto 000 000 101 — 2

DP_Chicago 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Chicago 12, Toronto 7. 2B_Mendick (5), Robert (13), Kirk (7). HR_Abreu (26), Dickerson (3). SB_Bichette (19), Hernández (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Cease W,10-6 7 4 1 1 1 7 Kopech 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Hendriks S,29-35 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1

Toronto Berríos L,8-7 3 9 4 4 0 6 Thornton 2 3 1 1 0 3 Overton 3 4 0 0 1 2 Hand 1 2 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:12. A_14,553 (53,506).

